PCMA demands elimination of inequality in RLNG rates

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The higher rates of Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) in Punjab, as compared to the rates applicable in the other three provinces of the country, have threatened the survival of local chemical industries for increasing the cost of doing business to a horrendous level.

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), in view of the alarming situation, has decided to take a strong stand to stop this unjust treatment with the industries running in Punjab. In a press statement issued here today, Mr. Zubair F. Tufail, Chairman, Mr. Zafar Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman, Mr. Abdul Qayoom, Vice Chairman and all Executive Committee Members of the PCMA including Mian Muhammad Adrees (Chairman Sitara Group) have made a robust appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan in general and the Chief Minister of Punjab in particular to take a serious note of the situation, which was badly hampering the industrial operations in the province.

Chairman PCMA Mr. Zubair Tufail observed that in comparison to the international and regional economies, the higher cost of gas and additional surcharge on electricity in Punjab had extremely perturbed the local chemical manufacturers. He said that the higher energy costs were not only posing a substantial loss to exchequer but also to livelihood of millions of families associated with the industry.

He said that the Gas in the three provinces, i.e. Sindh, KP and Baluchistan, was being supplied at the rate of Rs.600/MMBTU. But, in Punjab RLNG rates were being charged up to Rs.1300/ MMBTU thus adding more than 100% cost on this head making the operation of chemical units economically unviable, he said adding that the issue deserved immediate attention of the Chief Minister Punjab as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan to remove this disparity. He warned that the present uneven tariff, if not addressed properly, would decelerate the growth of industry and exports in Punjab.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, a respectable prominent Chemical Manufacturer, reacting upon the high RLNG rates, emphasized to set the gas tariff at Rs.600 across the country. He also urged to waive the electricity surcharge of Rs.3.60 , which he termed an undue burden on industries’ cost of production.

Mr. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General, PCMA, while commenting on the RLNG disparity, expressed deep concern over government’s indifferent attitude towards the Punjab-based industry, which is already facing a serious blow of non-viability due to high cost of doing business. The supply of high-priced RLNG, if continued, would serve to cripple the industry, he said.

It is notable that a medium scale industrial unit consumes around 15000-20000 MMBTU per month. So the difference comes to more than Rs100 million which is huge! Sadly enough we should forget about regional competitiveness, when the industry is being out-competed in its own country due to price discrimination by the government, we should better fight a war within for our survival.