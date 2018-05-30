PCJCCI to strengthen ties with Chinese Counterparts for Modern Agribusiness

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Agriculture is at pivotal moment and the digitalization of agriculture will play an inexorable role for the industry moving forward” This was stated by President Pakistan – China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry S.M. Naveed during a video conference held with the Chinese counterparts to mark out the striking prospects of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The conference was participated by President PCJCCI S.M. Naveed, Secretary General PCJCCI M. Salahuddin Hanif , Director Business Development Faraz Shafiq from Training Pakistan PVT Ltd, Director Guard Filter Shahrukh Malik, Mr. Frank Fa and Mr. Zhang Representatives of Chinse Business Community in Pakistan also attended the conference.

Faraz Shafiq while presenting his meticulous presentation to the Chinese representatives apprised the participants about his organization being a platform for imparting skills for progressive, non-traditional agribusinesses and reviewed the underlying challenges for agribusiness production and process. He spoke about the challenges being faced by the industry and briefed that the industry lacks modern and up-to-date technology which is needed to fulfill the agricultural demands.

To help support this productive business matchmaking session Mr. Faraz Shafiq was connected with a group of over 200 Chinese counterparts who are now engaged in a detailed correspondence for future ventures.

It was observed during the meeting that the steel foundries in China are shutting down at an alarming rate due to increasing pollution, considering this declining situation Mr. Shahrukh Malik was proposed by Chinese peers to initiate the manufacturing of steel products in Pakistan by relocating the modern technological tools from China to Pakistan. The idea was endorsed by the participants.

President S.M. Naveed while concluding the session showed his immense hope and support for the inclusion of capable business partners in an ever-growing list of global disruptors and innovators who will be adding their voices to Agriculture.