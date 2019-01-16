PCJCCI plans to bring investment from China in industrial sectors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has planned to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors including furniture, handicrafts, textile, fertilizers, cement, glasswork energy and pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Shah Faisal Afridi, President and other office bearers of the PCJCCI discussed the plan at a monthly review meeting today at PCJCCI premises. While addressing the meeting, Afridi emphasized to lay down a long-term strategy to maintain a sustainable process for paving way of joint ventures between Pakistan and China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CPEC, he said, is the dynamic portfolio of various projects with the investment started from $46bn and now reached up to $59bn with the addition of new projects. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is basically a framework of regional connectivity that will not only benefit the countries of China and Pakistan but will also have positive impacts on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republic, and on overall region, he said. The mega project is going to provide us with the enhancement of geographical linkages having improved road, rail and air transportation system with frequent and free exchanges of services, he added and underlined the need of people to people contact for enhancing understanding through academic, cultural and regional knowledge.

Afridi noted that a number of special measures had been taken by PCJCCI to fill in the gap in people to people communication, for which as a first step strong efforts had been made to overcome language barrier. He informed that our move to promote Chinese language in Pakistan was being reciprocated by the Chinese people to promote Urdu language in China.

In this context, exchange of students between the two countries is also playing a vital role. President PCJCCI announced to celebrate the Chinese New Year at a broader level this year to spread awareness and information in Pakistan regarding the Chinese ways of celebration and festivity.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Hasnain, Senior Vice President PCJCCI highlighted the importance of social cohesion; a pivotal agent for a peaceful society, he said that, “there is an urge to amalgamate the two cultures in one string”, we can attain success in every field of life through unity and peace. In order to promote peace and harmony among the two nations, PCJCCI is anxious to celebrate the cultural festivity of both Chinese and Pakistani culture.

