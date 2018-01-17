PCJCCI, PBIT collaborate for developing investment strategy

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Mr. S. M. Naveed has called for harmonization and coordination among the organizations working for economic development of the country.

Commenting on a collaborative business program between PCJCCI and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Naveed urged upon the public and private organizations to strengthen networking and initiate cohesive moves for economic development of the country. He hoped that coordination of PCJCCI and PBIT will evolve innovative business strategies to create an investment friendly environment in Pakistan, he added.

S.M. Naveed mentioned that the recent MOU signed with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade is principally intended to amalgamate latest information, business statistics, market needs and challenges to chalk out potential areas for investment. The cooperation of PCJCCI and PBIT will help developing an intelligent strategy for enhancing trade and investment and to facilitate local and foreign investors with a special focus on CPEC.

S.M. Naveed asserted that this collaboration will lay down a strong foundation for overcoming the challenges and making Pakistan a more investment friendly country. We will make untiring efforts to deepen and further expand trade and economic relations through harmonization of standards, visa facilitation to business men and promotion of investment avenues in various potential sectors including; textiles, automobiles, real estate, agriculture, chemicals, food processing and pharmaceuticals, said S.M. Naveed.

S.M. Naveed expressed the hope that both Pakistanis and Chinese will equally be benefited by the initiatives taken by PCJCCI and PBIT joint venture. He explicated that PCJCCI is a trade organization and the objective behind the establishment of this platform is to pave way for two-way investments by eliminating hurdles between the business communities of both China and Pakistan.

S. M. Naveed expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Jahanzeb Burana, CEO PBIT for his sincere cooperation to enter into a common working pace with a nationalistic approach.