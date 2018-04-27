PCJCCI launches video conferencing system

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has launched the video conferencing system during a meeting with 24-member delegation of the Chinese professionals from Shandong.

The video conferencing session was headed by Frank Fa–Chinese representative in Pakistan and Mr. Lee from China. PCJCCI President Mr. S.M. Naveed said the video conferencing sessions started at Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industrywill eradicate the communication barriers between China and Pakistan and will open new vistas of opportunities to the highest level of efficiency.

S.M. Naveed said the video conferencing sessions would regularly be held at PCJCCI office to ensure business to business match making and to follow up the joint venture opportunities to be identified by the business community of the Pakistan and China.

He acknowledged that China had extended proactive cooperation with Pakistan to bridge the communication gap between the two friendly nations by continuously identifying the potential sectors of trade, investment and joint venture opportunities.

He said that till date both the countries had earmarked the sectors of machinery equipment, machinery hardware, new energy, battery, food, textile, electronics, building material and vehicle accessories from the city of Zibo, China.