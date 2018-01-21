PCJCCI launches first employment exchange programme

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has launched first employment exchange program to connect people with the employment opportunities created under CPEC Project. In order to put plan into reality, collaboration is made with ROZEE.PK and is fully operational in the Chinese, Urdu and English languages to facilitate all participants.

The launching ceremony was held on Thursday at PCJCCI Secretariat where CEO Rozee Pk, Monis Rahman appeared as Chief Guest whereas Wang Zihai, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Moazzam Ghurki, M. Salahuddin Hanif, Liu also participated in ceremony. Various dignitaries including CEO’s and renowned HR experts also participated in the ceremony to encourage the initiative taken by both PCJCCI and Rozee pk.

President PCJCCI, S.M Naveed gave welcome address on the ceremony. He said that PCJCCI is in continuous effort to overcome every barrier that comes in way of developing relations between Pakistan and China. He informed that this collaboration takes advantage of the latest online and mobile technologies to unlock over 7 million highly skilled Pakistani professionals across all sectors of industry. “ We are confident that through this collaborative project with ROZEE.PK, thousands of jobs will be created for Pakistanis and Chinese businesses will be able to execute quickly with the best that Pakistan has to offer” said S.M. Naveed

S.M. Naveed furher informed that PCJCCI since inception endeavoring to devise effective programs to overcome language and cultural barriers, the successfully accomplished projects of PCJCCI Included the publication of first ever Chinese to Urdu and English Dictionary, publication of Chinese language book, Cultural Youth exchange summer camp programs, Academic scholarship program, Chinese Language teaching Program, Teaching Resource exchange program, Technical training program, literature exchange program and much more.

S.M Naveed explicated that after a series of successful programs, PCJCCI feels privileged to introduce first ever “Employment Exchange Program” that is primarily intended to connect people with the opportunities created under the CPEC project.

Wang Zihai, Chairman China Affairs committee PCJCCI, in his speech congratulated S. M Naveed and Mr. Monis Rehman for realizing this pertinent need and playing effectual role. Mr. Wang said that Platforms like PCJCCI which are promoting and facilitating common masses to benefit from the present opportunities are the great contributors of growth in currently growing relations between China and Pakistan. The people comprehending this crucial need of time must be regarded as the real mentors, added Wang.

Monis Rehman, CEO Rozee Pk paid special tribute to the Chinese communities who have built friendship and lived in harmony with the local people, and made indispensable contributions to the economic and social development of Pakistan. He expressed hope that all Chinese and Pakistani brethren will carry forward the fine Chinese culture and traditional virtues, reveal the spirit of diligence, bravery, intelligence and self-improvement, and make more contributions to a better Pakistan by fulfilling friendship between China and Pakistan.