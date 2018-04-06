PCJCCI inks MoU with ICMA to promote research and training

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct joint research and training activities related to Pak-China joint ventures. PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed and ICMA President Zia ul Mustafa signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations. Speaking on the occasion, S.M. Naveed assured of his fullest support for success of the targets set in the memorandum and hoped for a positive outcome of this mutual agreement based fairly to develop, design and implement tailor-made programs. As per MoU, both the organizations would jointly collaborate in research, training and event management. Both parties also mutually agreed upon extending maximum cooperation to exchange information and publications for the joint initiatives regarding training and development of the two organizations. Under the MoU, proposals will be finalized for joint projects for the benefits of professionals, businessmen and citizens of Republic of Pakistan and China, he said.