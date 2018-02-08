PCJCCI initiates Pak-China inter-industrial mobility programme

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has successfully initiated “Pak China Inter Industrial Mobility Program” with the collaboration of e-commerce Gateway Pakistan, with a prime objective to mobilize the potential industries of both China and Pakistan through a series of Trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, and symposiums.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday at PCJCCI secretariat for the official commencement of this program where Mr. Muddassar Tipu, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu appeared as Chief Guest while prominent business leaders including FPCCI Vice Chairman Haji Arfan Yousaf, Chinese nationals, entrepreneurs and various renowned industrialists also participated the launching ceremony. The ceremony started with the address of Mr. S.M. Naveed, President PCJCCI in which he told about the idea behind the initiation of such program.

He referred Inter Industrial Mobilization as a systematic approach of mobilizing Industries of two countries through which the participants are provided an opportunity to visit, see and learn about the market trends, potentials, operations and challenges of each other’s industries. According to him, Industrial Mobilization provides a good understanding of key issues, available opportunities, prospects, and remedial measures during the mobilization process.

Moreover, S.M Naveed correlated the significance of such mobilization with the upcoming and ongoing CPEC Projects. S.M Naveed said that Pak China Inter Industrial Mobility program encompasses a four-pronged strategy i.e. to expand Market Linkages, Promote Industrial Relocation, Technology Transfer and ultimately to bring massive employment opportunities in Pakistan.

Adding to this Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President E-commerce Gateway said that this industrial mobility initiative jointly taken by PCJCCI and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan would serve as a convention for entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan and China to identify new investment opportunities in different manufacturing and services sectors.