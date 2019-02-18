“PCJCCI initiates a policy for unemployed manpower”

Staff Reporter

President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Shah Faisal Afridi has urged the government of Pakistan to redesign its technical training programs in line with the Chinese labor intensive industries to be relocated from China to Pakistan. Afridi, while exchanging his views at a meeting with Mr. Liu Chengqiang, General Manager Shandong Shifeng Group Co, Ltd said that Pakistan could make its unemployed manpower effective in the current scenario by providing technical training in CPEC related work ambits. He was accompanied by Mr. Ahmed Hasnain, SVP of PCJCCI on this occasion. He observed that China was witnessing economic renewal at massive scale by following the European model of relocating a part of its manufacturing sector to the economically viable places bearing skilled labor at low wages.

Shah Faisal Afridi was confident that Pakistan could attract Chinese manufacturing sector by developing trained workforce for industries. He termed this phenomenon as a great industrial transfer, which could produce plenty of opportunities for Pakistan.

Mr. Shah Faisal Afridi proposed that China should assist Pakistan in empowering its labor force in line with its industrial requirements by formulating collaborative Research institutes and capacity building organizations that would impart vocational training to Pakistani labor as per Chinese work ethics including language and communication. China can help to establish such training institutes in Pakistan that would keep themselves in touch with the ongoing Chinese industrial trends, he said adding that the proposed institutes would be empowered enough to have machines.

