PCJCCI identifies potential sectors for Pak-China joint ventures

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has identified seven high potential sectors for joint ventures and investment between Pakistan and China, which include handicrafts, textile, leather, gemstone, sportswear, surgical instruments, technology based agriculture along with reclamation and salinity control.

PCJCCI Office-bearers presented a research paper to Ms Teng Shaung, Deputy Minister China, counsel for the Promotion of International Trade Jinan, during a meeting here at Expo Centre, according to joint chamber’s spokesperson on Monday.

Ms Teng Shaung was heading an 81-member delegation to participate in the Auto Show, which got the entire auto engineering sector assembled under one roof. All government high-ups, local and international buyers and manufacturers along with machinery manufacturers, raw material providers, and service providers were present at the event. She also distributed a questionnaire backed by the primary research to have direct feedback from the stakeholders of auto market on this occasion.

Ms Teng Shaung was satisfied and hopeful for the joint business ventures in different sectors of automotives. She thanked PCJCCI President SM Naveed and other office-bearers for serving as a bridge between business communities of Pakistan and China to explore and expand the opportunities in the commercial and industrial sector.

During her trip, Ms Teng Shaung also visited many places including different trade bodies, expo centers and wholesale markets, and shared her primary research with local stakeholders. The idea behind the primary research was to gauge true potential and make SWOT analysis for disseminating prospective investors from China in the related sectors. She highly applauded the research conducted by PCJCCI in this regard and assured to disseminate the valuable findings of this research among Chinese investors.—APP