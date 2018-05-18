PCJCCI holds trade conference on cargo tricycle

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Pakistan- China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranged a trade conference ceremony on Cargo Tricycles with the collaboration of Fujian Group of companies initiated by a Chinese company Fulin Tricycle Pakistan PVT Ltd whose operations are already running in China and the sole purpose behind this initiative was to expand their business monopoly in Pakistan.

The members from Fulin Company introduced the product at a seminar held here today at PCJCCI premises.

Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President and Mr. Daud Ahmad, Executive Committee Member of PCJCCI addressed the seminar along with a number of members from the automotive industry of national and international fame.

PCJCCI SVP Dr. Iqbal Qureshi while applauding the efforts of the chamber said that in this modern age with such an increasing population the use of automotive is a necessity for which we have collaborated with Fujian International Group of Companies to launch fully equipped model of cargo tricycles which is indeed a need of time. He appreciated the idea of the initiation of these tricycles being cost effective, time saving and favorable for use.

Mr. Khalid CEO Fujian International Group of Companies apprised the participants of the seminar about cargo tricycles and said that the Fulin International Pakistan PVT Ltd company covers an area of around 20000 square meters in Chongqing, China and has over 2000 skilled workers and staffs altogether.

It can design and manufacture all types of desired models of tricycles both for cargo and passengers. He added that as first step of its initiatives, the company intends to import some ready-for-use cargo tricycles from China to meet the local increasing requirement of the products.

The seminar was participated by Salahuddin Hanif Secretary General PCJCCI, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Dawood Ahmed Executive Committee member PCJCCI, Mr. Khalid CEO Fujian International, Mr. Zhang Yunde CEO Fulin, Mr. Sun Yong Xiang Marketing Manager Fulin Pakistan PVT Ltd, Ms. Fouzia Zahid Executive Director Fujian International and Zahid Ali Sakhi Director Fujian International group of companies along with other prestigious personalities.