PCJCCI holds B2B meetings b/w Chinese, local businessmen

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) organized B2B meetings of 31 members high profile, multi-sector Chinese trade delegation with Pakistani businessmen, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The delegation was headed by Ms. Teng Shuang, Deputy Minister China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Jinan.

The delegation came with a purpose to hold interactive B2B meetings with potential partners in Pakistan. The area of interest was mainly auto parts manufacturing sector including electrical accessories, electrical equipment, sheet metal processing, fiber laser cutting machine and precision machinery along with many other.

The head of delegation, Ms. Teng Shuang invited the PCJCI members to JINAN and extended her precious regards and offer to fully cooperate with the Pakistani officials.

The B2B meetings were exclusively arranged by the members of PCJCCI to increase the scope of trade and investment in the above-mentioned areas.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI. In the interest of promoting bilateral trade facilities between China and Pakistan, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi expressed utmost aspiration to make these business engagements purposive and productive for the businessmen of both countries.

Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, while conveying his thoughtful approach as an economic analyst, said that “Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry is highly grateful to the Chinese officials for being amazingly supportive and concerned about the business development of both countries. He said, “China has been an incredible support of Pakistan at all times, the constant assistance of China will do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan and these B2B meetings will certainly have a positive impact on the business community.”

The meeting included various dignitaries including; Mr. Sohail Qadri, from Punjab Board of Investment who talked about the investment policies for boost the ongoing economic activities in Pakistan. Mr Sohail Qadri also brought to notice the importance of CPEC in his conversation with high profile delegates from various industries and showed his honest hopes for the industrial boom of both nations.

PCJCCI invited topmost auto parts manufacturing Pakistani companies to represent the auto industry of Pakistan before Chinese Investors. Among those companies were;Suzuki Master Motor, Toyota Airport Motor, Ruba Automotive, Roshan Packages, Guard Agricultures and Novamed Pharmaceuticals etc.