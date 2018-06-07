PCJCCI gets preferential status from Chinese Embassy for visa issuance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has been given the preferential status by Chinese Embassy in Pakistan with regard to issuance of visa to its members.

S.M. Naveed, President PCJCCI, said that during a recent meeting with a delegation of PCJCCI at Islamabad, the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was requested to give preferential treatment to PCJCCI recommendations for issuance of visas to the Pakistani Businessmen so as to materialize the efforts to promote bilateral trade and investment between China and Pakistan.

S. M. Naveed said he, along with PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, when made a visit to the Chinese Embassy the other day at Islamabad, the Ambassador Yao Jing paid a very warm reception to them and highly appreciated the services to be rendered by PCJCCI and termed them very effective to fill in the communication gap between people of China and Pakistan. Naveed told that the Ambassador had extremely applauded the initiatives of promoting Chinese Language and culture, video conferencing facility and especially the efforts to support the visit of business delegations coming from China and Vice Versa.

He informed that the Ambassador, while commenting on PCJCCI efforts to promote bilateral business ties, was confident that the enhanced communication and frequent exchange of trade delegations between the two countries would prove to be highly beneficial in achieving the ultimate goal of mutual prosperity and economic development.