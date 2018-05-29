PCJCCI for strengthening ties with China for modern agribusiness

Lahore

Agriculture is at pivotal moment and the digitalization of agriculture will play an inexorable role for the industry moving forward.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S.M. Naveed stated this during a video conference held with the Chinese counterparts to mark out the striking prospects of agriculture sector in Pakistan on Monday.

The conference was also participated by PCJCCI Secretary General M. Salahuddin Hanif, Director Business Development Faraz Shafiq from Training Pakistan Pvt Limited, Director Guard Filter Shahrukh Malik, Mr. Frank Fa and Mr. Zhang Representatives of Chinse Business Community in Pakistan.

Faraz Shafiq, in his presentation to Chinese representatives, apprised the participants about his organization being a platform for imparting skills for progressive, non-traditional agribusinesses and reviewed the underlying challenges for agribusiness production and process. He also spoke about the challenges being faced by the industry and briefed that the industry lacks modern and up-to-date technology which is needed to fulfill the agricultural demands. To help support this productive business matchmaking session Faraz Shafiq was connected with a group of over 200 Chinese counterparts who were now engaged in a detailed correspondence for future ventures.

It was observed during the meeting that steel foundries in China were shutting down at an alarming rate due to increasing pollution, considering this declining situation Shahrukh Malik was proposed by Chinese peers to initiate the manufacturing of steel products in Pakistan by relocating the modern technological tools from China to Pakistan. The idea was endorsed by the participants. President S.M. Naveed, while concluding the session, expressed the hope and support for the inclusion of capable business partners in an ever-growing list of global disruptors and innovators who would be adding their voices to agriculture.—APP