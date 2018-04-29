PCJCCI ensures Pak-China businessmen’s direct communication

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has launched video conferencing system during a meeting with 24-member delegation of the Chinese professionals from Shandong.

PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed opened the first video session and said that the Video Conferencing Sessions started at PCJCCI would eradicate the communication barriers between China and Pakistan, besides opening new vistas of opportunities to the highest level of efficiency, according to Joint Chamber’s spokesperson here Saturday.

S.M. Naveed also acknowledged that China had extended proactive cooperation to Pakistan for bridging communication gap between two friendly nations by continuously identifying potential sectors of trade, investment and joint venture opportunities. He mentioned that till date, both the countries had earmarked sectors of machinery equipment, machinery hardware, new energy, battery, food, textile, electronics, building material and vehicle accessories from the city of Zibo, China.

The Video conferencing session, which was headed by Frank Fa – Chinese representative in Pakistan, whereas in China the session was headed by Lee.

The conference was actively participated by Dawood Ahmed from Inter Sale chemicals, Farooq Sherwani from Shermir Global, Kashif from Hi-Tek Manufacturing, Idrees CEO Novamed, Rehan CEO Sixon Chemical, Waqas Director Noble Origin, Naveed CEO Fasna Group along with Roc Wang, Chris Zhu, Steve Zhu and Grace Meng from China’s city of Jinan.

Whereas, PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif amicably anchored the session, said the spokeperson.—APP