PCJCCI to encourage efforts aimed at amplifying Pak-China relations

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) arranged an exclusive appreciation ceremony in honor of Mr. Husnain Nazish for writing a very informative and interesting travelogue on his visit to China.

The travelogue entitled as “Deewar-e-Cheen kay Saey Talay“ is the great reflection of the writers’ experiences in the friendly Chinese community. PCJCCI reviewed the travelogue and arranged an exclusive ceremony of Appreciation in which special remarks were expressed for Mr. Husnain Nazish by president PCJCCI, S.M. Naveed, Senior Vice-president, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi and Vice President Rana Mehmood Iqbal. Other PCJCCI representatives and dignitaries including Mr. Wang Zihai, Moazzam Ghurki, M. Salahuddin Hanif, and various Intellectuals and writers also participated in the ceremony.

Mr. S.M. Naveed addressed the ceremony with the welcoming remarks. He said that PCJCCI will heartily encourage every move that will be intended to promote cultural and trade relations with China. He said that writers and intellectuals must come forward to play an effective role in strengthening the cultural bond with China. He said that Pakistan is entering into a historical relation with China that will be transferred among the generations to come. S.M. Naveed stressed on the need of an effectual literature that can help our generations to understand the cultural and traditional norms of both countries.

Mr. Wang Zihai representing the Chinese friends expressed deep gratitude for Mr. Husnain Nazish for explicating his experiences in an enlivening manner in his travelogue. Mr. Wang said that China was proud of being the best friend of a great country like Pakistan and assured to continue his efforts for maintaining the sincere and cordial relations with people of Pakistan.

Writer Mr. Husnain Nazish thanked Mr. S.M. Naveed, Mr. Wang and other participants for appreciating his efforts. In his speech, Mr. Husnain Nazish declared his travelogue a special tribute to the Chinese community who have built friendship and lived in harmony with the local people and made indispensable contributions to the economic and social development of Pakistan. He expressed hope that all Chinese and Pakistani brethren will carry forward the fine Chinese culture and traditional virtues, reveal the spirit of diligence, bravery, intelligence, and self-improvement, and make more contributions to a better Pakistan by fulfilling friendship between China and Pakistan.

The ceremony ended with the huge appreciation and compliments for Mr. Husnain Nazish and PCJCCI was also acknowledged by the participants for appreciating every Endeavour to trigger friendship between China and Pakistan.