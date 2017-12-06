PCJCCI discusses ADR with LHC CJ

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, S.M. Naveed met Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for further elaborating the concept of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) that was earlier shared by him during a meeting. Amongst the delegation was also honorable Justice Jawad Hasan of Lahore High Court who attended the meeting and gave valuable suggestions. The idea of ADR was primarily expressed by Chief Justice Lahore for ensuring speedy and judicious redressal of disputes arising from investments under CPEC and other Chinese Projects. S.M. Naveed highly supported the concept shared by Chief Justice Lahore and ensured full participation of PCJCCI to evolve a meaningful framework for the dispute resolutions related to CPEC and other Chinese Private Investment projects. During the meeting, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah apprised the attendees regarding the existing ADR projects that had been resolved by him at provincial level.