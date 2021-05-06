PCIC decides to expand width of Orangi, Gujjar nullahs

A session of Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has decided to enhance width of Gujjar Nullah and Orangi nullahs.

The meeting on Thursday was attended the Corps Commander Karachi, provincial ministers and Sindh chief secretary.

The session decided to wide Gujjar Nullah from 35 feet to 80 ft and Orangi Nullah from 20 to 40 feet wide.

The meeting also decided to install separate sewerage lines along the drains and building roads on both sides of the nullahs.

The session was briefed that the design discharge of Gujjar Nullah has been 12,500 cusecs and it will drain 12 inch rainfall water within 24 hours.

Gujjar Nullah would have eight bridges and 17 culverts, according to the briefing.

For Orangi Nullah 8828 cusecs design discharge of water has been approved. Orangi Nullah will drain 11-inch rainwater in 24 hours. It would have nine bridges and 37 culverts, the session was briefed.

Gujjar Nullah will discharge 120 cusecs sewerage, while Orangi Nullah will drain out 55 cusecs of sewerage.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the officials to complete the cleaning of drains before the monsoon adding that the KMC, DMCs and KWSB should implement the monsoon plan.

The meeting was briefed that illegal encroachments have been removed from Mehmoodabad Nullah and affected persons have been issued the compensation cheques.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming monsoon. The session was also attended by Chairman P&D, GOC Karachi, VC NED University, Administrator Karachi, while Chairman NDMA and Additional Secretary Planning attended the meeting via video link from Islamabad.