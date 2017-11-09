PCGA urges govt to reject proposal of cotton imports

Multan

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Muhammad Akram urged the government not to import cotton as farmers have 30 to 35 per cent stock with them.

The PCGA rejected proposal of import of cotton till complete purchase of cotton from local farmers. The local farmers had enough stock of cotton.

Talking to APP, he said that farmers were getting handsome return against cotton. The cotton was being purchased Rs 3,100 to 3,400 per maund from farmers. Similarly, the prices of “Banola” was also good in the markete.

The PCGA Chairman observed that 12 million bales production was likely during the on-going season.

He hoped that pending cotton stocks would reach ginneries by end of November or beginning of December.—APP