The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of drugs from an empty house near Balochistan border. According to a news release on Monday, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on a tip off conducted an operation in Kapkapar, border area Balochistan border. During the operation, the PCG recovered 5166kg hashish, 274kg crystal (ice) and 53kg heroin from an empty house.

The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market was Rs. 136 million dollars. The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) had taken the drugs into custody and legal proceedings had been initiated.