PCG arrests 7, recovers smuggled items

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) arrested 7 accused and recovered huge quantity of smuggled liquor bottles, cigarettes, betel nuts and hazardous gutka from their possession during checking at different check-posts. According to an official, the PCG on a tip-off enhanced checking at Super Highway and during checking of three suspicious trucks, the officials recovered 263 sacks of smuggled betel nuts, 9900 hazardous Indian gutka, 101 cartons of cigarettes and 197 cartons of soaps and arrested five accused.

The officials during checking of a car at Chohar Jamali check-post recovered 104 bottles of liquor, 10 cans of beer and arrested two accused.—APP

