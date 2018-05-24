PCCC plans to sort out water shortage

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

In the wake of water crisis, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Wednesday, decided to hold meeting with provincial irrigation departments to sort of water issue for agricultural sector. PCCC met here with Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sikander Hayat Bosan in the chair. As per devolution process PCCC had been placed under some other ministry however Prime Minister of Pakistan recently placed it again under Ministry of Agriculture /National Food Security.

The Minister highlighted that cotton was an important crop but unfortunately it was not given due importance. It was my desire to deal this issue under my ministry to take some positive steps for its growth before end of my tenure. This cabinet provided a great support for this crop.

He also said that there are certain issue faced by this crop including water shortage, increase in prices of pesticides. He also said that 18th amendment could not brought results, which were expected. He also instructed to complete all procedure quickly for better functioning of this committee.

The Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Fazal Abbas said that he had sent letter to Indus River System Authority to release more water while sowing season. IRSA responded that we distribute water to provinces then provincial irrigation departments further distribute waters. He suggested holding meeting with provincial irrigation departments to discuss this issue.

The Pakistan Central committee discussed twelve agendas including, confirmation of the minutes of the 85th meeting of the committee, approval of revised estimates 2017-2018 and budget estimates for 2018-2019, approval of draft advertisements for appointment to the critical vacant posts of PCCC.