Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to waive the entrance fee for the spectators during the second test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The decision likely comes in the wake of the first test match that failed to attract any meaningful number of viewers in the stands. Empty seats greeted the teams for the majority of the five days during New Zealand’s first test on Pakistani soil since 2003.

Waiving the ticket fees is the latest attempt by the board to beguile the depleting viewership for the longest format of the game.

According to a PCB media release, the spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam).

Shuttles will also be running in between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access into the stadium by spectators.

Karachi is hosting the entirety of the visitors playing itinerary after conditions in Multan precluded the only test match there.

The second test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played from 2-6th January 2023.