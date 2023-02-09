Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy called the “Supernova” for season 8.

The trophy was uncovered for the first time in a memorable ceremony at the historic Shalimar Gardens by the Chair of the PCB’s Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, in the presence of all six franchise owners, the HBL representatives and several international cricketers of the country.

PCB had earlier promised a revamped trophy for the upcoming season which properly celebrated and depicted Pakistan’s cricketing heritage.

The board has now delivered on its promise by calling the new PSL Trophy the “Supernova”.

The 24-karat pennant features three pillars which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones that represent the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

“The Supernova Trophy is a testament to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricket players,” said Najam Sethi.

“The creation of this trophy was a true labour of love and, as the league continues to grow in success, the HBL PSL trophy has become a symbol of excellence and achievement, something that players and teams strive to lift and hold aloft in victory each year.

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will vie for the trophy during the February 13th to March 19th tournament.