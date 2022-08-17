Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the country’s cricketing schedule under the next Future Tours Programme which will take place from 2023 to 2027.

According to the governing body of Pakistan cricket, player workload management, exciting bilateral series and preparations for ICC’s global events were the main cornerstones of PCB’s strategy while shaping up the schedule.

During the four-year cycle, Pakistan will contest 27 ICC World Test Championship fixtures (13 at home and 14 away), play 47 One-Day Internationals (26 at home and 21 away) and feature in 56 Twenty20 Internationals (27 home and 29 away).

The number of matches may increase depending on where Pakistan finishes in the ICC and ACC events between 2023 and 2027, as well as in the 2025 and 2026 three-nation ODI series. Pakistan also retains the option of adding more matches based on player availability and the window for international cricket in the calendar with the willingness of other countries.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025, Pakistan will play Tests against Australia (away), Bangladesh (home), England (home), South Africa (away), Sri Lanka (away) and West Indies (home), while their matches in the 2025-2027 championship are against Bangladesh (away), England (away), New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Sri Lanka (home) and West Indies (away).

In the Future Tours Programme announced by the PCB, the three-nation ODI series will make a return for the first time since 2004-05.

New Zealand and South Africa will join Pakistan in the tri-series in 2025, which will take place in the build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while England and Sri Lanka will participate in the series in October/November 2026.

While Pakistan will host the Asia Cup 2023 and triangular series in February 2025 in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, respectively, it will play 11 T20Is against the Netherlands, Ireland and England in the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Likewise, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan will play Australia in three home T20Is. Apart from Australia, three other sides – Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe – will also play white-ball matches in Pakistan between 2023 and 2027.

Pakistan Men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

2023-24

July – Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests)

August – Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs)

September – ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan

October/November – ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023

December/January – Pakistan to Australia (three Tests)

February/March – West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests, three T20Is)

May – Pakistan to Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is)

June – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024

2024-25

August – Bangladesh in Pakistan (two Tests)

October – England in Pakistan (three Tests)

November – Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs and three T20Is)

November/December – Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is)

December/January – Pakistan to South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

January – Pakistan to New Zealand (three ODIs and three T20Is)

February – New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

February/March – ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025

May – Bangladesh in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is)

2025-26

July/August – Pakistan to West Indies (three ODIs, three T20Is)

August – Afghanistan in Pakistan (three T20Is)

August/September – ACC T20 Asia Cup (host/venue TBC)

September/October – Ireland in Pakistan (three ODIs, three T20Is)

October/November – South Africa in Pakistan (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

November – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (three ODIs, three T20Is)

February – Australia in Pakistan (three T20Is)

February/March – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India/Sri Lanka 2026

March – Australia in Pakistan (three ODIs)

March/April – Pakistan to Bangladesh (two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is)

April/May – Zimbabwe in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is)

2026-27

July/August – Pakistan to West Indies (two Tests)

August/September – Pakistan to England (three Tests)

October – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (three T20Is)

October/November – England and Sri Lanka in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

November – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (two Tests)

March – New Zealand in Pakistan (two Tests)

HBL Pakistan Super League (these are tentative windows during the 2023-2027 cycle):

January/February 2024 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2024

March-May 2025 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2025

December 2025/January 2026 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2026

January/February 2027 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2027