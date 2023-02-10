PCB unveils list of artists performing at PSL8 opening ceremony

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board’s much-trumpeted cricket tournament PSL season 8 is set to start on February 13 while fans are eagerly for the opening ceremony of much-hyped festivity.

Days before the start of the upcoming extravaganza event, PCB unveiled PSL’s official schedule, sharing an update on the opening ceremony of the star-studded event.

As per the update, top artists Shae Gill, Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Asim Azhar, and Faris Shafi will perform at the ceremony in Multan on Monday, February 13.

🎉HBLPSL8 OPENING CEREMONY🎉 🗓️ Monday, 13th Feb, 2023

🕧 6PM

🏟️ Multan Cricket Stadium

Pop star Aima Baig and music maestro Sahir Ali Bagga are not roped in for the official anthem this year, the duo but remained part of the Pakistan Super League events in the past.

As PCB unveiled artists’ lineup for opening ceremony, fans are excited about the PSL8 anthem which is yet to be shared. Earlier in the day, PSL8 anthem snippets featuring Shae gill, Faras Shafi, and other artists leaked online ahead of the official release.