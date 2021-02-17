PCB unveils commentary panel for PSL 2021

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the commentary panel for the sixth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

Some of the most popular cricket commentators will be commentating at the month-long event that starts at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, 20 February, was unveiled today.

Pakistani commentators synonymous with the league including Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz will be doing bi-lingual commentary while renowned Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and Sikandar Bakht will be part of the panel as Urdu commentators.

A panel of world-class foreign commentators including David Gower, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins will complement their Pakistani counterparts in the T20 cricket extravaganza which has become one of the most popular yearly tournaments in the cricket calendar.

New Zealand’s former fast bowler and star commentator Simon Doull will be part of the HBL PSL commentary panel for the first time along with former South African all-rounder JP Duminy, who will join the commentary box for the second leg in Lahore. Pommie Mbangwa is another fresh entrant in the HBL PSL commentary box this year and he will be joining the commentary team in Lahore.

Alan Wilkins who has been one of the most popular HBL PSL voices, will be calling the tournament along with former England fast bowler Dominic Cork. Former England captain David Gower will also be part of the HBL PSL 6 commentary panel for the first time, joining the star-studded commentary roster for the Karachi leg of HBL PSL 6.

Another popular HBL PSL voice, New Zealand’s former fast bowler Danny Morrison will be commentating in the 20-match Karachi-leg that runs from 20 February to Sunday 7 March.

The PSL coverage will be adorned with bespoke on air graphics and packaging designed specifically for the season, along with provision of in-depth analysis and statistics.

Fans will be able to enjoy wrap-around programming in the form of special pre and post-match studio coverage as well as a special weekly magazine show called HBL PSL Kahaniayan.