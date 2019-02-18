PCB to sign new agreement after IMG Reliance refusal of live coverage of PSL

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that IMG Reliance will not live produce remaining matches of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) after February 17, Sunday’s matches in Dubai.

The announcement of the new live broadcast partner was likely to be made today following the signing of a new agreement.

“We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner today, after the completion of the formalities”, PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan said.

Wasim said “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expressed its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasized that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries”.

“Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues were highly regrettable actions”, he said, adding that,” PCB intends to take up these incidents with the BCCI and the ICC at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month”.—APP

