PCB to build high-tech stadium in Islamabad for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Wednesday lamented over the poor conditions of the stadiums in Pakistan, saying work is underway to improve infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference, he said that applications have been submitted to get a piece of land within Islamabad to build a high-tech cricket stadium. He hoped that the state-of-the-art stadium will be ready by 2025 for the Champions Trophy.

Ramiz said that securing the rights to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a big win for the country, adding: “We will ensure an international-level experience is provided the tournament”.

It may be recalled that the plan to build a stadium in the federal capital first surfaced during former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani’s tenure and instructions for it were issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The stadium will also include a high-performance center and will host various international and local tournaments and fixtures.

In July this year, the director of the national high-performance center of the PCB Nadeem Khan had stated that the project was being moved along at a brisk pace.

“The creation of a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium in Islamabad will help the growth of cricket in the country. This stadium will have all the latest state-of-the-art facilities for the sport. Steady progress is being made on the mega project and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for it. PCB officials are in constant contact with the officials of the CDA. We are also planning on creating high-performance centers in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Faisalabad,” Nadeem said.