PCB to announce schedule for PSL 2021 remaining matches today

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today.

The cricketers will enter the bio-secure bubble on May 23 and as per the PCB’s plan and will travel to Abu Dhabi between May 25-26, confirmed sources.

Players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that are playing in the PSL 2021 will arrive in Pakistan and after completing their quarantine period, will depart for Abu Dhabi with the Pakistani players.

Sources informed Geo News, it is likely the players will be given single-dose coronavirus jabs. Players from other countries are likely to arrive in Abu Dhabi directly on May 23 for the league.

Sources said the first of the remaining matches is likely to be held on June 5. The final will be played 15 days later, on June 20.

The remaining matches of the PSL will be held in Abu Dhabi’s harsh weather, where the mercury is expected to exceed 40 degrees during June.

The PCB is already taking steps to ensure the players are protected from dehydration and other effects of the heat.

The Pakistan team’s physio has advised the players to remain hydrated throughout the tournament.

Players can encounter fitness problems right before the England tour, says sources, adding that the PCB has decided to provide ice jackets and ice coolers to players of the six franchises.

The cricketers will also be given energy drinks to ward off the heat and the board has decided to provide extended water breaks in between matches.

The PCB spokesperson said that in case a match was affected due to the coronavirus, there were no plans in place to cover insurance for it.—APP