PCB team to visit DG Khan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board has formulated a comprehensive program to bring out talent from remote and from far-flung areas. A special team of PCB will visit DG Khan on 8, 9 and 10 December. According to spokesman to CM, trials of under-13 years old players will be held on December 8, under 16 years old players will be conducted on December 9 and trials of under 19 years old players will be held on December 10. The PCB team will conduct trials of players belonging to DG Khan, Taunsa and tribal areas. The elected players will be given training by PCB in Multan.

