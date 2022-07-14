Damien Hough, the head curator of Adelaide Oval, is being brought in by the Pakistan Cricket Board to inspect various grounds around the country.

According to PCB’s media release, he will reach Lahore on 15 July on a two-week tour during which he will also visit Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi, the grounds which are being groomed to host future international matches.

Rawalpindi hosted the series against Australia before Multan saw a visit by the West Indies side whereas Karachi and Lahore continue to be used for Pakistan Super League matches.

For bringing a better cricketing experience to the nation PCB has been bringing in curating experts from abroad with Damien Hough being the latest name.

He boasts an impressive resume as one of the world’s best curators with a 26-year of experience in the field.

During his visit, Hough will also inspect the outfields and pitch squares of the four Test match centers in Pakistan.

Prior to his departure on 28 July, Hough will also give lectures to the curators and the coaches of cricket and city cricket associations on pitch preparations and the basic methodology of cricket pitch making for all three formats of the game as all three present different challenges.

He will also provide insights to local curators and coaches on introducing a day/night pitch for Test cricket, which is the pinnacle format of the game.

With international cricket finally returning to Pakistan, the country’s groundsmen could use a better understanding of the art so that the gaffes like the Rawalpindi pitch are not repeated.