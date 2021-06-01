PCB takes notice of unsanctioned cricket event being aired on betting site

LAHORE – It has come to the notice of the Pakistan Cricket Board that an unsanctioned event has commenced in Faisal Town, Rawalpindi, matches of which are being live-streamed on a banned betting site.

The PCB confirms it has not issued any NOCs to its domestic contracted players, said a press release issued by the PCB.

As this falls under disapproved cricket, the PCB also reminds all cricketers who featured in the 2020-21 domestic cricket season, emerging cricketers and match officials to stay clear of this tournament otherwise they will risk participation in future PCB events.

Furthermore, the PCB’s anti-corruption unit will continue to monitor the event and if found any corruption practices, then it will deal with it according to the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

