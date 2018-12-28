PCB ‘strongly refutes baseless allegations’ of Arthur’s outburst

Centurion

The local media reported that Mickey Arthur, the head coach, had censured Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, and Asad Shafiq for “soft” dismissals. © AFP

Following reports of Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan head coach, lashing out at his players during a team-meeting after stumps on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement, on behalf of the team management, to “strongly refute the baseless allegations”. The local media reported on Thursday that the Pakistan head coach had censured Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, and Asad Shafiq for “soft” dismissals. Some reports suggest that there was also a confrontation between the coach and captain.

Pakistan, on the second day of the Centurion Test, squandered a position of advantage as they staged another collapse which saw them lose their last nine wickets for only 90 runs. Pakistan went into the evening session at 1 down for 100, but after Imam-ul-Haq, who scored a fifty, chopped a short delivery from Duanne Olivier onto his stumps, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

Unsure about how to negotiate Olivier’s shorter delivery, Azhar found himself in a tangle and spooned a catch to short midwicket. After surviving an LBW shout, Shafiq threw his bat at a delivery wide of him to edge one to Quinton de Kock. Facing his only second ball, Sarfraz, while attempting a drive, edged one to slips, to register a pair. The three most senior batsmen in the side added only six runs to the team total.

The reports went on to add that the three batsmen were reminded of their responsibilities. However, the PCB vehemently denied any such exchange of words in the post-day meeting. “As per the norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day’s play which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management as is the usual practice.

“Any speculation about coach’s angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated. The head coach, team management, captain and all team members are totally united with a singular aim of producing positive results.”—Agencies

