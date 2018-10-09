PCB starts search of new CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started searching for their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).The source confirmed that the officials have shortlisted a few names of cricketers for the post, which include former Pakistan captains Waism Akram, Aamer Sohail and Ramiz Raja.Raja has had held the post in past but due to his commentary commitments is very unlikely to accept the job.Meanwhile, Akram — who is less qualified for the post — has a suspicious past which might become a hurdle for him in availing this opportunity.Both former crickets have already met the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in Dubai as well, but a source confirmed that they haven’t had any discussion over the matter.The source inside the board further confirmed that former opener Sohail is also unlikely for the post due to his aggressive stance on different matters regarding the PCB and is not in the good books of the senior officials.It is worth mentioning that Mani has already limited the authority of the PCB Chief and announced to appoint the CEO to run the board matters.

