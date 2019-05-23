Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday extended the scope of its corporate social responsibility when they signed a two-year partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), one of the most respected and prestigious charity organisations, set up by an ex-player.

This follows the recent announcement of the PCB signing a three-year partnership with the British Asian Trust to shine a light on the issue of mental health in Pakistan.

The partnership with SAF will cover non-ICC events, meaning the home series against Sri Lanka will be first series when the SAF logo will feature prominently on the player kits.

The SAF was founded in 2014 with a view of improving living conditions of poor and destitute members of the society. SAF is working in the areas of Health, Education & Clean water together with the message of global peace & goodwill via sports diplomacy. SAF aims to see Pakistani people prosper, educated and healthy in the coming years.

SAF has been able to accomplish various milestones in this short span from its inception and striving for betterment and upliftment of underprivileged, poor and deprived communities of Pakistan starting with a Hospital in Kohat, SAF Schools network and several water projects in KPK & Sindh. With its global offices in several geographical regions from North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, SAF has also helped deprived communities globally.

SAF is aiming to scale up its SAF Schools – education initiative across Pakistan to address the grassroot issues in Pakistan under “SAF Vision 2020”. This initiative has a special focus on Girls Education through the recently launched campaign and aims to educate all daughters of Pakistan by providing them access to quality education.—APP