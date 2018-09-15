PCB set up Women Cricket Academy in Peshawar

Peshawar

Like other part of the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday setup Women Cricket Academy in City under the newly introduced plan for up-boosting the overall women cricket activities.

Talking to APP, Cricket Coordinator Peshawar Raham Bibi disclosed that for running the affairs of the Women Cricket Academy the Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Saltanat Khan as Head Coach and former skipper of Peshawar Region Women Cricket team Hajra Sarwar as Assistant Coach.

“It would be a mobile types of academy wherein they coaches would target two schools and as many colleges for coaching purposes,” Raham Bibi disclosed.

She said that initially two schools comprising Lady Griffith and University Town Girls Higher Secondary School and two colleges including Frontier College for Women Peshawar and Jinnah

College for Women University of Peshawar have been selected where the coaches would visit

these education institutions two-day a week.

She said that like other part of the country, Peshawar has named as the 5th Zone like Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Islamabad. Raham Bibi said that the coaches would impart training according to

prescribe programme introduced by Pakistan Cricket Board for the promotion of women cricket. She said the program comprising basic skills of batting, bowling and fielding skills, net practice session and physical fitness would also part of the routine training and coaching.

She said that the Pakistan Cricket Board would also setup proper camp well before the selection of Under-17, Under-23 and Senior Cricket teams. She termed the Women Cricket Academy in City would further boost up the women cricketing affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—APP