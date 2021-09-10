PCB says changes can be made in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim said on Friday that 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup can be changed if it is needed.

Talking to private news channel, Wasim said that currently, PCB is not mulling any change in the team. He added that players can be replaced under “special circumstances”.

He hoped that the same squad will play the world cup and achieve victory.

PCB management has been facing backlash since it announced the squad amid reports that captain Babar Azam was not happy over the team selection.

On September 6, Pakistan cricket selectors have named what they termed “an experienced, well-balanced and formidable” 15-player squad for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand and England, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Earlier this week, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan termed the reports that captain Babar Azam is unhappy over team selection for ICC T20 World Cup as factually incorrect.

Khan in a statement said, “It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

