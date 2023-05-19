Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to sack Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro from his post as part of internal restructuring.

The Perth-based epidemiologist and sports scientist took over the role in 2021.

The interim PCB setup under Najam Sethi resisted the urge to bring wholesale changes to the internal structures of the organisation since taking over but seems to finally be implementing its own will.

The management committee had earlier asked the board’s hierarchy to take pay cuts on their lucrative salaries. But other than that, no one had shown an interest in changing the structure in place until now.

PCB feels Najeebullah Soomro failed to adequately perform his duties which led to injuries to several international cricketers. Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shahawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah all spent time on the sidelines under his care.

Allegedly he okayed their participation in matches without the player being fully fit.

PCB has already advertised for a Director of Sports Medicine post on its website.

Najeebullah may not be the last person out of the PCB door in the coming days. Senior General Manager of Finance and Accounts, Ateeq Rashid has also tendered his resignation with several other Directors also said to be on thin ice.