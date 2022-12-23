Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to sack chief selector Mohammad Wasim from his post following a change of power.

The new PCB management committee, which is being led by former Chairman Najam Sethi, has disbanded all committees formed under the now-defunct 2019 constitution.

“We are going to disband all committees today because they were constituted under the 2019 constitution that has been revoked and shall reconstitute them under the new SRO,” Sethi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

A complete overhaul does not come as much of a surprise and was widely expected ever since Ramiz Raja was sent packing.

Mohammad Wasim was appointed as a chief selector by the PCB in 2020. He was expected to hold the position until the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The former batter was reportedly informed of the decision through e-mail with his selected squad for the New Zealand series his last contribution in the role.

Meanwhile, the management committee’s next step appears to be the re-establishment of departmental cricket in Pakistan.

The Sethi-led 14-member committee has full executive powers to work on reviving the structure, which was jettisoned in 2019 after former captain Imran Khan came to power.

The prime minister of Pakistan also serves as the patron-in-chief of the PCB, giving Sethi all the cards in the deck.

A new Board of Governors will also be formed within 120 days which will elect a new chairman.