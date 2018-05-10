PCB restricts players to two foreign leagues each season

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday enforced a policy regarding participation of players besides making regulations for holding private leagues in the country.

These drastic decisions were taken at a meeting which was formed to discuss various matters. Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi presided over the meeting which also took a number of important decisions regarding domestic cricket, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer PCB, Muddassar Nazar, Director Academies, Inzamamul Haq, Chief Selector, Haroon Rashid, Director Cricket Operations, Shakil Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to Chairman PCB and Saqib Irfan, Sr. Manager Domestic Cricket Operations. “The committee discussed the rules for Privately Organized Cricket, NOC Policy for Players participating in Foreign Leagues, Proposed Domestic Cricket Structure and existing cricket infrastructure and its uplifting/up-gradation”, he added. Highlighting the salient features of this policy regarding participation of players in foreign league he said the centrally contracted players will be allowed to participate in two leagues only in a cricket season.

“The non-contracted players are bound to play at least three domestic first class matches for them to be entitled to receive NOC. Retired players do not need any NOC from PCB, however as per ICC rule they are bound to obtain NOC from PCB for 2 years from the date of their retirement”, said the spokesman.

“To deal with special cases not covered under the rules, i.e,. for exceptions, a 4 member committee comprising Chairman, Chief Selector, Head Coach (Pakistan Team) and Director Cricket Operations will decide to issue NOC for players participation in any additional league “,he maintained. He said the PCB Chairman has endorsed decisions regarding holding of the private league. “Rules for holding private league(s) have been made elaborately clear to the applicant(s) for clear understanding and applicant(s) will have to fully abide by the rules made for granting permission to hold private league(s) before issuing any NOC(s) to them. The rules will be circulated shortly to all parties who have shown interest in holding private tournaments involving current players,” he asserted.

He said there will be no change in the existing domestic cricket structure adopted in the cricket season 2017-18 and it will continue to be implemented in the forthcoming season of 2018-19 with one amendment which is that one day tournament would also be held alongside four day first class tournament having one day rest in between 4 day and 1 day matches. In short, 8 Regions and 8 Departments will play first class cricket in a combined Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QAT).

“Domestic players match fees would be enhanced in order to financially strengthen regional players to bring them at par with the departmental players. Monthly retainer-ship amount being paid to domestic players as per current policy will be diverted towards domestic players match fee enhancement “,he added. He said organization of PCB controlled club cricket at districts level will be outsourced.—APP