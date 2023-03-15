The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appealed to reason to all parties involved in the ongoing political crises at Lahore to ensure that the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 can take place smoothly.

PSL 8 is in the final furlong with the playoffs set to commence today.

All four remaining games, including the final, are scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the very city which has been a hotbed of political friction between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies.

Foreseeing the likely fallout for the cricketing fans, PCB’s acting head Najam Sethi requested Punjab’s interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure a safe passage to all the cricketing fans.

“Mohsin Naqvi, PSL 8 multi-million dollar final on 19 March will be played before 25k people at Gaddafi Stadium & 100m across the globe. This is Pakistan’s finest showcase. Punjab government must ensure failsafe security & smooth traffic flow to facilitate people’s access to the stadium,” Mr Sethi tweeted.

His request comes on the back of the news that teams cancelled their practice sessions in Lahore due to the ongoing clashes between protestors and law enforcement agencies at Zaman Park.

A similar situation had occurred before England’s second test against Pakistan which was taken care of well in advance by then Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja.

PCB has delivered a flawless PSL 8 thus far and will be hoping to pull off the final stretch without any hitch as well.

Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the first qualifier tonight.