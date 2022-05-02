Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly finalized the dates and venues for PSL 8.

The eighth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition will be held from February 15th to March 31st in 2023.

PCB is also adding more venues to PSL 8.

Joining Lahore and Karachi, which hosted all the matches of this season’s competition, will be Multan and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will play host to the West Indies cricket team for a T20I series in 2023 and the PSL will be held immediately after that series.

The duration of the tournament has been increased to accommodate a more hectic traveling schedule between four cities to provide more rest to the players.

Lahore Qalandars will defend their title when Pakistan Super League 8 kicks off.

PCB has also been given a green light to organize a “Pakistan Junior League” in Lahore.

Six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from 1-15 October at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The participating players will be selected through a draft system and each dug-out will boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

This will be the first 20-over league of its kind in which local under-19 players will integrate with foreign players to share dug-outs as part of their learning process and improving cricketing skills.