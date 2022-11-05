Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reportedly allow Pakistani players to participate in the inaugural season of the SA20, South Africa’s soon-to-be-launched T20 league.

No Pakistani player was in the auction pool during the draft process largely due to international fixtures but there was also a sense that all six teams having Indian owners complicated matters as well.

Cricketers from Pakistan have also not been part of the IPL since 2008 because of poor geopolitical relations between the two states.

The new league has, however, introduced an option of additional wildcard entries which allows players to submit their names for consideration.

It was reported earlier that two players from Pakistan were already seeking contracts with the league after not getting Cental contracts from PCB while the contracted ones can also now take part in the competition which begins in January 2023.

PCB seems to have changed its mind due to the postponement of Pakistan’s series against West Indies, creating a favourable window for players to play franchise cricket as the SA20, the ILT20, the BBL, and the BPL are roughly slated at the same time period before the Pakistan Super League begins in February.

It could also be because Pakistan’s top players actively asked their board to consider allowing releases for the foreign league to help them capitalise on monetary benefits on offer.

PCB, however, for unexplained reasons will not issue players NOCs for ILT20 having already denied Azam Khan who was in contention for a place with Desert Vipers.