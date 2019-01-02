PCB releases teaser of PSL-4 anthem

Karachi

With the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League just six weeks away, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to launch the anthem ‘Khel Deewano Ka’ for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019, with an aim to encapsulate the spirit of Pakistan cricket.

A teaser of anthem was released earlier by the PCB to engage fans ahead of its official release, which is expected to be rolled out in the coming week. The teaser shows PSL teams paying an ode to fans.

“This year’s anthem promises to be the best one yet,” said an official of the PCB. According to sources, Pakistan’s top music sensation Fawad Khan has been roped in to sing this year’s anthem by the PCB after first three seasons’ anthem by Ali Zafar.

The music of this pop anthem has been produced by Shuja Haider while the video is being directed by Shoaib Akhtar. “It seems as if the video is incorporating the fans and promoting them as true supporters of the league,” one fan commented, after seeing the teaser on social media.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp