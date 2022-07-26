Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today announced the domestic schedule of the men’s cricket team for the year 2022-23 with an eye on streamlining pathways to create more playing opportunities for young cricketers.

The schedule will begin with a 33-match two-leg National T20 competition which will be held in Rawalpindi and Multan from 30 August to 19 September. Pakistan’s premier red-ball tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will be staged from 27 September to 30 November with Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi hosting the 31 matches between them.

A 33-match 50-over Pakistan Cup will be the final domestic tournament of the 2022-23 domestic cricket season which will be staged in Karachi from 10 December to 3 January.

In total, PCB domestic schedule includes 187 matches scheduled to be played over 127 days (30 August to 3 January).

Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “Making the domestic events competitive and challenging, while continuing to provide maximum opportunities to our talented cricketers to demonstrate their talent and help them graduate to the higher level, was the mainstay of our thought-process when we finalized the upcoming domestic season calendar.

“Last year, we allowed each Cricket Association to field two under-19 sides in the National tournaments and this year we have increased the number of matches in the second XI CA Cup, Championship, and Challenge. This means each player will get a minimum of 10 matches across all three formats, which provides a good enough opportunity for any player to show his mettle and talent, and stake his claim in the first XI competitions.

PCB 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket schedule:

30 Aug-19 Sep – National T20; Rawalpindi and Multan

2-15 Sep – Cricket Associations T20; Quetta

27 Sep-30 Nov – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy; Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi

27 Sep-23 Nov – Cricket Associations Championship; Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi

10 Dec-3 Jan- Pakistan Cup; Karachi

10-29 Dec – Cricket Associations Challenge; Karachi