Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of the three Pakistan Women’s League exhibition matches set to take place alongside the PSL season 8.

The matches will take place on the 8th, 10th and 11th of March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The two teams participating have been named the Amazons and the Super Women. Pakistan’s former captain Bismah Maroof will lead the Amazons while the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is, Nida Dar, will lead the Super Women.

Both teams will be comprised of local and international cricketers.

All three fixtures will take place during the day at 2:00 PM (PKT) and will be played before the men’s PSL 8 teams take the field in the evening.

Their first match will be followed by Peshawar Zalmi taking on Quetta Gladiators and the second match will lead to Multan Sultans facing Zalmi.

Amazons and Super Women’s third match will be followed by Quetta Gladiators meeting Multan Sultans.

PCB had earlier decided to integrate Women’s League matches within PSL season 8 instead of structuring a new league due to commercial reservations.

Furthermore, the PCB as part of its social corporate responsibility will use the first T20 match to celebrate Women’s Day. The second exhibition match on Friday will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The third and final exhibition match on Saturday will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.