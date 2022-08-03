Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly refusing to issue non-objection certificates (NOCs) to its players for participation in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The board has cited a hectic domestic and international schedule as the reason for barring both the contracted and non-contracted players from playing in T20 leagues which is strange considering there should no issues for players that are not paid by the board monthly.

PCB has also not given any indication that players will not be blocked from taking part in the newly announced ILT20 just like the BBL, which will take place in UAE in January next year.

No Pakistanis were among the 98 overseas registered for the BBL draft but many were expected to do so within the deadline. The same issues apply to the ILT20 league where seasoned cricketers from Pakistan are expected to fetch hefty contracts.

Pakistan’s cricketing board was the first to raise the issue of sprouting T20 leagues in the ICC meeting urging the controlling body to keep the growth in check which indicated their current approach of blocking the players from participation if all else fails.

With the addition of ILT20 and also South Africa’s new league, the demand for Pakistani players will continue to soar.

If NOCs become a point of contention between the board and the players it is not far-fetched to see many players announcing early retirements in search of better paydays from outside the country.