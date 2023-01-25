Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a February 2nd deadline for all Pakistani players to return home from their exploits in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

PCB has reportedly instructed the players to return in order to focus their efforts on the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which begins on February 13th.

Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Khusdil Shah, Usman Khan among others are all applying their trade in the BPL for various franchises.

It has also been reported that the players have requested the PCB to extend their return date from BPL until February 8th with the board happy to oblige if their request is approved by their respective franchises in the PSL.

Naseem, Haris, Rizwan and others all form an integral part of Pakistan’s national side and with constant cricket to come following the PSL season 8, may not get time for sufficient rest in a World Cup year which could hurt Pakistan’s chances of landing international silverware.

On-field though, players from Pakistan have experienced successful BPL campaigns with Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan and Usman Khan being the standouts in the batting department and Mohammad Amir once again making his case for a return to the national side with the ball.