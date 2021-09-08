PCB reacts after reports of Babar’s dissent over squad for ICC T20 World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has termed the reports that captain Babar Azam is unhappy over team selection for ICC T20 World Cup as factually incorrect.

Khan in a statement said, “It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

“It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month,” the chief executive said.

Media reports claimed that Babar Azam had concerns about the inclusion of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in the team.

The skipper had, according to reports, recommended Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman but he was not heard.

